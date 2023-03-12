Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $93.60

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.60.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

