Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMPL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.50.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
