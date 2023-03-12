Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,571,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.50.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

