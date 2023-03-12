Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $19.38

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

IPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

About Century Therapeutics

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.