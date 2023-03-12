Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $19.28

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHPT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

