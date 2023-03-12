Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $19.28

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.28.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of CHPT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.