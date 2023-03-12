Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$42.45

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$34.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$29.83 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

