Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $56.40

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

