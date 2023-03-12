Brokerages Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Target Price at $33.25

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.89.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

