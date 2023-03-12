Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $52.70

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

