Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $688.88

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $688.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $677.88 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

