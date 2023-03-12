Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $313.67

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.67.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.40. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

