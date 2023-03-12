Brokers Offer Predictions for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,505,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

