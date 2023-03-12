BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 24th

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.

BTCS Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.22 on Friday. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

About BTCS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

