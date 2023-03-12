BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 24th

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.
BTCS Stock Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.22 on Friday. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS
About BTCS
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTCS (BTCS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.