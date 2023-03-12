Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $235.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

BURL opened at $209.25 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

