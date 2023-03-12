Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $235.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

BURL opened at $209.25 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.