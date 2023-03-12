BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at BuzzFeed

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

