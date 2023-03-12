Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.52% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

