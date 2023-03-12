Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $23.93 on Friday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $852.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

