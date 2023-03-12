Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $79,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

