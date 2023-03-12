Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

