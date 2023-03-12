Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.85

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.85 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.29), with a volume of 1540706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.28).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -819.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,307.69%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,452.02). In related news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,759.02). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,452.02). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,113. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

