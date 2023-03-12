Cepton (CPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton Stock Down 45.8 %

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.18. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

