Christine Chung Sells 8,354 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

