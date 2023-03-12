Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cincinnati Financial worth $64,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

