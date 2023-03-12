Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,690 shares of company stock worth $633,678. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

