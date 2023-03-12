Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $82.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

