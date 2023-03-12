Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,394 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.