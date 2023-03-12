Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

