Colony Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

