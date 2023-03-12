Colony Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,183,632.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

