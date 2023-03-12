Colony Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff
sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link
. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor
sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink
. Also, CEO Marc Benioff
sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,183,632.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders have sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website
. In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link
. Also, insider Parker Harris
sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Salesforce
(Get Rating)
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.