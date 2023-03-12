Crexendo (CXDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo Stock Up 1.7 %

CXDO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.