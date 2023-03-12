CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $44.03 on Thursday. CTS has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

