Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.64 and a beta of 0.59. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Custom Truck One Source

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

