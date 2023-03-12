Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.36 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.65.

Shares of FANG opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

