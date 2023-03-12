Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Raised by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

