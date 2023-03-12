DocGo (DCGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $875.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

