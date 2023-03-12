DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $53.71. DocuSign shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 5,379,802 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

