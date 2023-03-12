Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

