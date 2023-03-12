Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.

Duluth Stock Down 0.3 %

Duluth stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

