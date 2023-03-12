Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.
Duluth Stock Down 0.3 %
Duluth stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Duluth
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duluth (DLTH)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.