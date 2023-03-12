DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

