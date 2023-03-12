Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.