Emerald (EEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Emerald has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

