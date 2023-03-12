Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Employers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

