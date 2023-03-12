Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 588.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 651,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 425,275 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 424,344 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.5 %

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

