Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $483,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,627 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

