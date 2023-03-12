Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Wix.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Wix.com Company Profile

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.