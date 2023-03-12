Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 240,647 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 221.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,157 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

