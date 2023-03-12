Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 74,567 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,567 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

