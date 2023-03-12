Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $520,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $823.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.