Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 4.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.95. 2,369,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,672,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Specifically, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

