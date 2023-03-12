Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after buying an additional 684,530 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after buying an additional 503,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of H opened at $110.71 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

