Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 649,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,566,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.23 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

